Shahid Kapoor decodes what Pathaan success means for Bollywood: ‘Money… everybody was losing confidence in themselves’

Actor Shahid Kapoor reacted to the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and said that the film has instilled a sense of confidence in the film industry. After being released in cinemas on January 25, Pathaan has broken numerous box office records to emerge as the biggest Hindi movie of the post-pandemic era, and the biggest movie of Shah Rukh’s career.

The film arrived at a time of uncertainty for Bollywood, with several big-ticket movies failing miserably at the box office. Shahid himself was hit by this period of audience disinterest last year, when his film Jersey tanked.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Shahid was asked about Pathaan’s success, and if there is a question that he’d like to ask Shah Rukh. He said, “Pathaan ki agli party kab aur kahan hogi? Hum besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (When’s the next success party for Pathaan. We’re waiting).”

Asked what the film’s success means for the industry, Shahid added, “Money. And hopefully some confidence in oneself. I think everybody is losing confidence in themselves only. We should be confident. I think Pathaan is a result of a lot of confidence. A lot of effort, of course, and a lot of work. But they really backed themselves, right? And that’s what works.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shahid is looking forward to his big streaming debut, the comic-thriller series Farzi, in which he will star alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Created by Raj and DK, the series lands on Prime Video on February 10.