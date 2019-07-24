Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh criticism: You are not forced to watch something which can damage you

Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, is minting moolah at the box office even after five weeks of its release. But the romantic drama has initiated debate among critics and the audience over its content. The film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also been criticsed for glamourising toxic masculinity and sexism. Now, it is Shahid Kapoor who has opened up about the ‘aggressive’ criticism faced by Kabir Singh. The actor decided to address the concerns now as he “didn’t want to defend the film” and “see if the film will brave the storm.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid was asked about the criticism his character Kabir Singh received. The actor replied, “Who are we to judge characters? Why do we judge characters? It’s so hypocritical. When you see people do such things in Hollywood, you are all praise, but if the same thing is done in Bollywood, you are bashing it. At least have the same standard.”

Kabir Singh also left many people fuming over the normalisation of violence against women. But Shahid feels those who feel the content of the movie is disturbing and uncomfortable, they should not have watched it. “When people go for a movie, they are not locked in a room. You are not forced that you must watch something which can damage you. Don’t watch it. It is your choice if you want to watch a film. Why do we market a film for six weeks? Its to tell the audience what type of product it is,” he said.

A sequence of the film had Shahid Kapoor aka Kabir slapping Kiara Advani’s character Preeti. Giving his take on the sequence, director Sandeep told Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, “If you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”

Commenting on the same sequence, Shahid argued, “I just want to ask, if Kabir hadn’t slapped Preeti, would everything else he did be acceptable? Because he slapped the girl you think it is unacceptable, therefore you feel Kabir is an unacceptable character. We want you to feel he is unacceptable and his behaviour has gone beyond control. That is why the entire second half of the film is about his fall. He is peeing in his pants in the interval of the film.”

On people saying that Kabir Singh didn’t suffer enough, the actor commented, “Who is anybody to decide that?’ My question is: ‘Did he suffer?’ Lot, less or more that’s completely their point of view. If somebody feels that Kabir should have suffered more then aap picture bana lo (you make the movie yourself). Stop reviewing and start making the film then we’d get an opportunity to review your film.”

Kabir Singh has minted Rs 271.24 crore and has become the top Bollywood grosser of 2019.