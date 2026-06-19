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‘I didn’t understand it’: Shahid Kapoor on Cocktail 2 receiving an A certificate
Shahid Kapoor says he is still trying to understand why Cocktail 2 received an A certificate from the censor board.
A spiritual successor to the 2012 love triangle directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on Friday. With the film now in cinemas, all eyes are on whether it can recreate the success of its predecessor and how it fares at the box office. Amid the film’s release, Shahid Kapoor addressed the fact that Cocktail 2 has been awarded an Adult (A) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
‘I am still trying to figure out why’
Reacting to the certification, Shahid spoke about it during an interaction with fans. A video from the session was shared on X, in which the actor expressed his surprise over the rating. “There is nothing in this film that audiences could find objectionable. I know we have received an A certificate, and I am still trying to figure out why. I didn’t understand it myself. This is the story of three people, and it is a film that can be watched with everyone. I hope you walk out with a big smile, reflecting on life. There are many moments that make life special, and Cocktail 2 is the kind of film that reminds you of those moments.”
#ShahidKapoor on #Cocktail2 getting an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and About the movie. pic.twitter.com/IDbjvaDLlm
— 𝙃𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝. (@shanaticharsh) June 18, 2026
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‘Shahid didn’t do a triangle but a hexagon’
A few days earlier, while promoting the film, producer Dinesh Vijan made a playful remark about Shahid’s love life that quickly became a talking point. During a promotional event, Shahid spoke about first love and said, “Everyone remembers their first love, but what matters is their last love. You don’t even know you are in love the first time. Love is actually when you settle down and spend your life with somebody. They accept you for who you are.”
Things took an interesting turn when the actors were asked whether they had ever been part of a love triangle. While Rashmika Mandanna said she had never experienced such a situation, Kriti Sanon admitted that she had. As Shahid attempted to give a politically correct answer, Dinesh Vijan teased him, saying, “Shahid has gotten stuck in a couple of triangles. In fact, he didn’t do a triangle but a hexagon.”
Responding to the joke, Shahid quipped, “It was a circle. It started from the same place and ended at the same place.”
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 had earned Rs 4.69 crore in net collections across 6,248 shows as of 4 pm on Friday.
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