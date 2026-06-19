‘I didn’t understand it’: Shahid Kapoor on Cocktail 2 receiving an A certificate

A spiritual successor to the 2012 love triangle directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on Friday. With the film now in cinemas, all eyes are on whether it can recreate the success of its predecessor and how it fares at the box office. Amid the film’s release, Shahid Kapoor addressed the fact that Cocktail 2 has been awarded an Adult (A) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

‘I am still trying to figure out why’

Reacting to the certification, Shahid spoke about it during an interaction with fans. A video from the session was shared on X, in which the actor expressed his surprise over the rating. “There is nothing in this film that audiences could find objectionable. I know we have received an A certificate, and I am still trying to figure out why. I didn’t understand it myself. This is the story of three people, and it is a film that can be watched with everyone. I hope you walk out with a big smile, reflecting on life. There are many moments that make life special, and Cocktail 2 is the kind of film that reminds you of those moments.”