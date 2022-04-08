scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 08, 2022
Must Read

Shahid Kapoor is asked about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding speculation, here’s his response

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have worked together in films like Udta Punjab and Shaandaar. The actor refused to address 'speculation' about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 8, 2022 2:17:22 pm
alia ranbir wedding, shahid kapoorJersey star Shahid Kapoor has refused to talk about Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

Speculation regarding Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is at its zenith. A few reports claim that the two are getting married on April 17 with pre-wedding events starting earlier. While fans are eagerly waiting for any confirmation about Alia-Ranbir‘s wedding, not just the Kapoors and the Bhatts but even their colleagues in the industry are tight-lipped about it.

Shahid Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jersey, was recently asked for a comment on the speculated wedding of Alia and Ranbir. The actor, however, chose to not respond.

Also read |Shahid Kapoor says he has ‘no aukaat’ in front of wife Mira Rajput, his kids: ‘Lot of injustice is done when…’

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding is quite the event of the year. The couple has been dating for one year and has often addressed their relationship. Shahid, meanwhile, has worked with Alia in films such as Udta Punjab and Shaandaar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

“I refrain to comment till there’s an official announcement. Till the time it’s media speculation, it’s a speculation,” said Shahid in his interview with IndiaToday.in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly getting married in the coming week. A recent report by Bombay Times said that Ranbir has booked the banquet hall at his residential complex in Mumbai for a week for the wedding festivities.

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding venue is said to take place at the Kapoor family home in Chembur. According to reports, Alia and Ranbir’s guest list for their reception includes stars likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Yash, Tejasswi Prakash, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement