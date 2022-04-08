Shahid Kapoor is asked about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding speculation, here’s his response

Speculation regarding Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is at its zenith. A few reports claim that the two are getting married on April 17 with pre-wedding events starting earlier. While fans are eagerly waiting for any confirmation about Alia-Ranbir‘s wedding, not just the Kapoors and the Bhatts but even their colleagues in the industry are tight-lipped about it.

Shahid Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jersey, was recently asked for a comment on the speculated wedding of Alia and Ranbir. The actor, however, chose to not respond.

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding is quite the event of the year. The couple has been dating for one year and has often addressed their relationship. Shahid, meanwhile, has worked with Alia in films such as Udta Punjab and Shaandaar.

“I refrain to comment till there’s an official announcement. Till the time it’s media speculation, it’s a speculation,” said Shahid in his interview with IndiaToday.in.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly getting married in the coming week. A recent report by Bombay Times said that Ranbir has booked the banquet hall at his residential complex in Mumbai for a week for the wedding festivities.

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding venue is said to take place at the Kapoor family home in Chembur. According to reports, Alia and Ranbir’s guest list for their reception includes stars likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.