scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 12, 2021
MUST READ

Shahid Kapoor kicks off his next with Ali Abbas Zafar: ‘Mad ride of guns and gangs’

Shahid Kapoor is joining hands with director Ali Abbas Zafar for his next film. The yet-untitled project is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 12, 2021 11:22:38 am
shahid kapoor next filmShahid Kapoor is collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar on his next film. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Twitter)

After wrapping the shoot of Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series, Shahid Kapoor has started working on his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram to share a photo with the Sultan director and wrote, “Day 1. Blood, grime and lots of action. Here we go… Ali Abbas Zafar… Better get your game face on.”

Ali Abbas Zafar also took to Twitter and shared, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs”

It was earlier reported by Mid-day that the film that the two are collaborating on is the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French ilm Nuit Blanche. The report also suggested that the two will kick off the shoot with an action sequence. The film is said to have Shahid playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

Nuit Blanche has earlier been remade in Tamil and Telugu with Kamal Haasan under the titles Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Special Ops 1.5 review: Kay Kay Menon’s Himmat Singh to the rescue from been-there-seen-that trap

Shahid is presently looking forward to the release of Jersey which is scheduled to come out on December 31. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was originally made in Telugu. The Hindi version also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s last project was Prime Video’s web series Tandav that landed in some controversies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, 12 celebrity photos
Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X