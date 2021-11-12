Shahid Kapoor kicks off his next with Ali Abbas Zafar: ‘Mad ride of guns and gangs’

After wrapping the shoot of Raj & DK’s Prime Video web series, Shahid Kapoor has started working on his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram to share a photo with the Sultan director and wrote, “Day 1. Blood, grime and lots of action. Here we go… Ali Abbas Zafar… Better get your game face on.”

Ali Abbas Zafar also took to Twitter and shared, “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor …..are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs”

It was earlier reported by Mid-day that the film that the two are collaborating on is the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French ilm Nuit Blanche. The report also suggested that the two will kick off the shoot with an action sequence. The film is said to have Shahid playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

Nuit Blanche has earlier been remade in Tamil and Telugu with Kamal Haasan under the titles Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively.

Shahid is presently looking forward to the release of Jersey which is scheduled to come out on December 31. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was originally made in Telugu. The Hindi version also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s last project was Prime Video’s web series Tandav that landed in some controversies.