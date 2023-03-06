Shahid Kapoor on his new home, keeping kids Misha and Zain away from limelight: ‘As a parent…’

It’s said that a person’s choices in life depends on their age, experience and relationships. Shahid Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of his debut web show, Farzi, agrees with this belief. The actor shared how being a married man and a father has helped him evolve, which in turn has had an effect on his choices, even when it comes to his work.

Shahid, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared that while his relationships and roles in life don’t affect his work directly, it has made him evolve as a person, and thus also play a role in the choices he makes. “Everything that is substantial or a priority, in which you invest your time,shapes who you are. As an artist you express yourself, so the choices you make are on the basis of who you are. So the choices that I make today may seem different from what I did five years back, or I will make them five years from now. They are always a reflection of what a person is in their head space. So in many ways, it kind of influences everything I do,” he shared.

The actor is married to Mira Rajput and they have two children — daughter Misha and a son Zain. Recently, the family moved to the town side of Mumbai to safeguard his kids’ privacy. While he denied that was ‘just the reason’, Shahid opened up about getting a ‘bigger house’ for his family. He shared, “We really liked the place. It just felt right and of course, it’s good for the kids. We have been living in a small house for a long time and needed a slightly bigger place. Also, the house has been in the making for three-four years, as it got delayed because of Covid. Finally, we got it done and we are happy to be where we are now.”

When we asked him whether he has consciously taken the decision to keep his kids away from the limelight. “Honestly, as a parent, it’s my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that. It is only fair. After you become an actor, you do realise later that mere wajah se itne problems horahe hai. I will give them as much normalcy as possible. I personally too crave normalcy. I think there’s great value in simple things in life, it just makes you feel.. just so normal,” Shahid shared with a smile.

The proud father of two also shared how his kids are now coming to realise he’s an actor and works in films. He shared. “Bade horahe hai toh abhi pata chal raha hai (Now that they are growing up, they are getting to understand it). That’s just the way it is and I think it had to happen some day.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Vijay Sethupati, Raashi Khanna, Kaykay Menon and Bhuvan Arora among others.