Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey to premiere on Netflix on this date

After its short and unspectacular performance at the box office, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s sports drama Jersey will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

The Hindi remake of Nani-starrer was released in cinemas on April 22 after multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday shared that Jersey will premiere on the platform on May 20.

“If you see us tearing up, it’s because we just watched Jersey and we can’t wait for you to catch it too. JERSEY ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON 20TH MAY,” the social media post of Netflix read.

The movie revolves around a former cricketer in his late 30s, who decides to return to the field and possibly relive his glory days after his son’s insistence for a jersey. While Shahid played the male lead, Mrunal portrayed his wife in the movie. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had helmed the original, had also directed the Hindi adaptation.

Jersey got mixed to negative reviews, and tanked at the box office. It is said to have collected around Rs 20 crore till now, a depressing figure, especially when one compares them to the mammoth numbers churned by south releases like RRR and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Jersey 2.5 stars and stated that despite the film having its heart in the right place, the whole tone of the feature is lacklustre: “Jersey, an official remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name and by the same director, has all the elements of an inspirational sports drama. A leading man nursing a crucial secret which curbs his sporting ambitions. Authentic cricketing action in the inter-state Ranji matches, minor skirmishes between players, politics amongst the selectors of the Indian team. And the insistence on keeping it low-key, which instantly makes everything relatable. But the film is too stretched at 172 minutes, and the hero is too hangdog: ‘Jersey’ needed to be a little more rousing to keep us engaged all the way.”

Jersey will premiere on May 20 on Netflix.