From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Bollywood couples make glam entrance at Kunal Rawal-Apoorva Mehta wedding

Bollywood celebrities made a stylish and glamorous appearance for designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding. From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor to Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, the couple looked fabulous in white traditional outfits. The grand wedding will take place in Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

The wedding guests seem to be following an all white theme for the celebrations. Shahid and Mira were spotted donning all white outfits. Shahid chose an white kurta with black shades and Mira looked stunning in a white ruffled saree with heavy accessories.

Shahid also took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with his wife where he was sporting a pagadi. He wrote in the caption, “Mujhse shaadi karogi @mirakapoor.”

The Dhawan’s also made a glamorous entry with Varun sporting an all white kurta and his wife, designer Natasha was wearing an ivory lehenga. Rohit Dhawan chose an orange kurta with white blazer and his wife wore a white ruffled saree.

Apart from the B-town couples, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor was also spotted keeping up with the theme in an all white lehenga. Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak-peek of her outfit. She was seen wearing a white saree with a halter neck blouse as she posed with Antara Marwah.

On August 27, Kunal and Arpita hosted a pre-wedding bash for their friends from the industry. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet among others attended the party. Newest grandfather in the industry Anil Kapoor was also spotted as he danced with Varun Dhawan on the dance floor.