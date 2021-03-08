Mira Rajput calls Shahid Kapoor a ‘smooth operator’ after they take the ‘Gravity Challenge’, Ishaan Khatter joins in too. Watch

Actor Shahid Kapoor is a “smooth operator” shared wife Mira Rajput in her latest Instagram post. The star couple took the internet’s viral ‘Gravity Challenge’ on Sunday, and did well equally. Mira shared the video of their play and we are unable to decide who did better.

The ‘Gravity Challenge’ is the latest social media trend where couples all over the world are fighting it out to prove who did it better – the man or the woman. And in Shahid and Mira’s case, they are at par.

“Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it,” Mira wrote along with the video in her Instagram post. Her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter commented. “I did it too.”

Shahid and Mira regularly share photos and videos on social media giving a sneak peek into their close bond. Shahid, who turned 40 recently, received a lovable birthday wish from his wife on Instagram where Mira posted a selfie kissing Shahid. She wrote along, “I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby.”

During an Ask Me Anything session recently, Mira revealed about Shahid’s most annoying habit. Replying to a fan query, she replied that while she loves him for everything he is, she gets irritated when he makes typos. “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying but now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else,” she said adding, “I love him. I love everything about him.”

On the work front, Shahid wrapped up Jersey’s shoot recently. He is now set to make his digital debut with with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming “quirky thriller”.