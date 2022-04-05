Shahid Kapoor says Mira Rajput had second thoughts about their ‘arranged marriage’ after watching Udta Punjab: ‘We didn’t know each other too well’

Actor Shahid Kapoor recalled a story about how his wife Mira Rajput had second thoughts about marrying him after he showed her an early cut of Udta Punjab. In the film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Shahid played a drug-addict rock star prone to bad behaviour.

In an interview with News18, Shahid was complimented for his ability to play angry young men–the actor has also starred in the blockbuster Kabir Singh–but he said that while he doesn’t mind being called ‘young’, he isn’t really an angry person in real life.

He recalled how Mira momentarily thought that she’d married the wrong person after watching his performance in Udta Punjab. Shahid said, “A very funny thing happened, when Mira and I just got married. I took her to see Udta Punjab before it released, and we saw it in the editing room. I was going, so I was like, ‘You want to come?’ and she was like, ‘Yes, I’ll come’.”

When the film started, Shahid said, Mira was sitting right next to him, but when Shahid looked over at her at the interval to get her reaction, she had moved away from him. “She was literally five feet away. And I was like, ‘What happened?’ We had just married. Aur arranged marriage thi, we didn’t know each other that well… She looked at me, and her first question was, ‘Are you this guy? Are you like him? I don’t want to be with you’. I said, ‘No, no, that’s Tommy Singh. That has nothing to with me’.” Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They have two children–daughter Misha and son Zain.

Udta Punjab also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt. The film was released to positive reviews, but amid major controversy surrounding its depiction of Punjab, and then a leak of an alternate cut online.

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film will be released in theatres on April 14, and will clash at the box office with Vijay’s Beast and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film arrives in the aftermath of three back-to-back blockbusters–Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and RRR.