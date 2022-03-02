Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ratna Pathak-Naseeruddin Shah pose at Sanah Kapur’s pre-wedding celebrations. See latest photos

March 2, 2022 3:45:41 pm
Actor Sanah Kapur, daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple are in full swing with Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor in attendance. A few photos and videos of Sanah’s pre-wedding ceremonies have been shared on social media.
Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah’s sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah shared a few photos on Instagram.
Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis
A photo of the new couple was also shared by Imaad.
Vivaan Shah also shared a few videos on his Instagram stories. The video features Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah as they bless Sanah.
The wedding is taking place in Mahabaleshwar. Earlier, mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a few photos from the ceremony.
A few videos from Tuesday night showed that the families had a fun time at the pre-wedding celebrations.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sanah made her Bollywood debut with her father Pankaj Kapur and brother Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shandaar.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-