Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ratna Pathak-Naseeruddin Shah pose at Sanah Kapur’s pre-wedding celebrations. See latest photos

Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. The photos from the pre-wedding celebrations were shared on Instagram.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2022 3:45:41 pm
shahid kapoorSanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa are getting married on Wednesday.

Actor Sanah Kapur, daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple are in full swing with Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor in attendance. A few photos and videos of Sanah’s pre-wedding ceremonies have been shared on social media.

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah’s sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah shared a few photos on Instagram.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
shahid kapoor A family photo was shared on Vivaan’s story. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) pankaj kapur supriya pathak Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah at the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) seema pahwa Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa pose with the bride-to-be. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) sanah kapur Another photo from the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) shahid kapoor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are in attendance at the wedding. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story) pankaj kapur daughter wedding Mira Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur clicked at the pre-wedding ceremony. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story)

A photo of the new couple was also shared by Imaad.

pankaj kapur daughter Mayank Pahwa and Sanah Kapur are getting married on Wednesday. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story)

Vivaan Shah also shared a few videos on his Instagram stories. The video features Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah as they bless Sanah.

ratna pathak Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah bless Sanah Kapur. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) sanah kapur Sanah Kapur is getting married on Wednesday. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story)

The wedding is taking place in Mahabaleshwar. Earlier, mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a few photos from the ceremony.

A few videos from Tuesday night showed that the families had a fun time at the pre-wedding celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veena Bollywood Mehendi (@veenanagda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivaan Shah (@thesurrealvivaanshah)

Sanah made her Bollywood debut with her father Pankaj Kapur and brother Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shandaar.

