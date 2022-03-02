Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Ratna Pathak-Naseeruddin Shah pose at Sanah Kapur’s pre-wedding celebrations. See latest photos

Actor Sanah Kapur, daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, is all set to tie the knot with Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple are in full swing with Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor in attendance. A few photos and videos of Sanah’s pre-wedding ceremonies have been shared on social media.

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah’s sons Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah shared a few photos on Instagram.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

A family photo was shared on Vivaan’s story. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) A family photo was shared on Vivaan’s story. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story)

Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah at the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah at the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story)

Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa pose with the bride-to-be. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa pose with the bride-to-be. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story)

Another photo from the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) Another photo from the pre-wedding function. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are in attendance at the wedding. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are in attendance at the wedding. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story)

Mira Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur clicked at the pre-wedding ceremony. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story) Mira Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur clicked at the pre-wedding ceremony. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story)

A photo of the new couple was also shared by Imaad.

Mayank Pahwa and Sanah Kapur are getting married on Wednesday. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story) Mayank Pahwa and Sanah Kapur are getting married on Wednesday. (Photo: Imaad Shah/Instagram story)

Vivaan Shah also shared a few videos on his Instagram stories. The video features Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah as they bless Sanah.

Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah bless Sanah Kapur. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah bless Sanah Kapur. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story)

Sanah Kapur is getting married on Wednesday. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story) Sanah Kapur is getting married on Wednesday. (Photo: Vivaan Shah/Instagram story)

The wedding is taking place in Mahabaleshwar. Earlier, mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a few photos from the ceremony.

A few videos from Tuesday night showed that the families had a fun time at the pre-wedding celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veena Bollywood Mehendi (@veenanagda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivaan Shah (@thesurrealvivaanshah)

Sanah made her Bollywood debut with her father Pankaj Kapur and brother Shahid Kapoor in Vikas Bahl’s 2015 film Shandaar.