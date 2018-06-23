Shahid Kapoor is all hearts for Mira Rajput in this adorable photo

Shahid Kapoor recently shared a rather cute picture of himself and wife Mira Shahid Kapoor recently shared a rather cute picture of himself and wife Mira

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor recently took to social media site Instagram to share a brand new picture of himself with wife Misha Rajput. In the picture, Mira can be seen hugging Shahid from behind as the actor sports half a smile. Mira and Shahid frequently share pictures of each other on various social media platforms and are one of those couples who do not shy away from declaring their love for each other.

Mira is currently pregnant with her second child. She gave birth to their daughter in August 2016. Shahid had earlier announced Mira’s pregnancy on Instagram with a lovely post.

Shahid is presently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The actor has even shared a few stills from the shoot of the movie. While Shahid and Shraddha have previously shared screen space together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, it is the first time Yami Gautam will be collaborating with the two actors. Yami plays a lawyer in the film, according to reports.

Apart from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid will also be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the successful Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The original had starred Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role.

