Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Misha Kapoor’s family time is simply adorable, see photos

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Misha Kapoor are well enjoying some quality time together. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Misha Kapoor are well enjoying some quality time together.

Shahid Kapoor, who has taken some time off from the shoot of his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is spending some quality time with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha Kapoor. Both Shahid and Mira keep sharing photos and videos on social media.

Mira first shared a photo of her lunch date with Shahid. “Happiness.. beside me and inside me 🍜👶🏻,” wrote Mira along with the photo. Not to miss how cutely Shahid is looking at Mira’s baby bump.

Shahid too posted a photo of Mira on his Instagram story and also shared one with his adorable princess Misha. “Bliss,” wrote the actor along with the photo in which Misha is happily posing with her daddy dearest.

See the latest photos of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Misha Kapoor:

Also see a video of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput from today’s lunch date:

Recently, Mira had shared a video where Shahid was watching the Football World Cup and the actor was not able to take the pressure when the game was on.

See more recent photos of Shahid and Mira:

We wish to see more such beautiful moments of Shahid and Mira.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd