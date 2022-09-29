Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput move into luxury duplex in Worli. Here’s how much it costs

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, along with their two children Misha and Zain, have reportedly moved out of their sea-facing apartment in Juhu to a new one in Worli. The couple had bought a luxurious apartment overlooking the Bandra-Worli sealink in 2018 and got the possession in 2019. However, it took them longer than usual to redecorate due to the pandemic.

Pinkvilla reports that the posh duplex costs Rs 58 crore, and has six designated parking spots. A source told the entertainment website, “It’s been five days since Shahid and Mira along with their two kids shifted into their posh sea-facing Worli home. They did a small Puja a few days ago and started staying there. Mira and Shahid personally took a keen interest in the interiors of their dream home. The pandemic did affect the progress of their interiors but now that all the work is complete.”

“Known for his luxury cars and modified bikes collection, Shahid Kapoor has been allotted six parking slots in Three Sixty West. The actor’s love for sprawling balconies will be carried over to his new Worli home as well, which features a 500-square-foot balcony,” the source added.

Apparently, Shahid and Mira moved out of their Juhu house to safeguard their children’s privacy. The actor had bought that house before tying the knot with Mira. Shahid is now preparing for the release of his digital debut Farzi, created by Raj and DK.