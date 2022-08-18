Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor are totally in sync as they dance at family function, Ishaan Khatter matches steps with brother. Watch

It was a party night for Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor and their family as her parents celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The highlight of the night was a special dance performance by Shahid and Mira. Not just that, Shahid and his brother Ishaan Khatter also put up a dance performance that had the family members cheering for them.

Mira first shared a video and we saw her matching steps like a pro on the hit 1968’s English pop band Love Affair’s song ‘The Everlasting Love Affair’ with Shahid. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “I think I wanna marry you! ❤️Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram 🌸 You guys make us believe in everlasting love ❤️.”

Shahid shared another video where he was seen enjoying some desi vibes with his brother Ishaan. “We got it from our mama 😎@neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter 🥳,” he wrote. Ishaan reposted the video on this Instagram story and wrote, “;) we can’t help it.”

The dance videos are getting love from fans and families of these stars.

Before the videos, Shahid also treated his fans with a click with his wife Mira via his Instagram story and wrote, “Feeling at home at work today.”

On the work front, Shahid will be soon making his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj & DK duo of The Family Man fame. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action film.

Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in the war drama Pippa. The film’s teaser was unveiled recently. He will also be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on November 2.