scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor are totally in sync as they dance at family function, Ishaan Khatter matches steps with brother. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also seen dancing to the song 'Roop Tera Mastana' and gave the credit for the talent to their mom Neliima Azeem.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 18, 2022 9:44:06 am
shahid, mira, isshanA few dance videos of Mira Rajput Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor and also of Shahid and brother Ishaan Khatter are shared on social media. (Photo: Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

It was a party night for Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor and their family as her parents celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The highlight of the night was a special dance performance by Shahid and Mira. Not just that, Shahid and his brother Ishaan Khatter also put up a dance performance that had the family members cheering for them.

Mira first shared a video and we saw her matching steps like a pro on the hit 1968’s English pop band Love Affair’s song ‘The Everlasting Love Affair’ with Shahid. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, “I think I wanna marry you! ❤️Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram 🌸 You guys make us believe in everlasting love ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid shared another video where he was seen enjoying some desi vibes with his brother Ishaan. “We got it from our mama 😎@neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter 🥳,” he wrote. Ishaan reposted the video on this Instagram story and wrote, “;) we can’t help it.”

Also read |Pankaj Kapur on audiences demanding realistic acting from stars: ‘When better sense starts prevailing…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The dance videos are getting love from fans and families of these stars.

Before the videos, Shahid also treated his fans with a click with his wife Mira via his Instagram story and wrote, “Feeling at home at work today.”

shaid mira (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

On the work front, Shahid will be soon making his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by Raj & DK duo of The Family Man fame. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next action film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in the war drama Pippa. The film’s teaser was unveiled recently. He will also be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated to release on November 2.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:42:14 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

4

Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: 'Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de'

5

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Panch pran vs panch kaam

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement