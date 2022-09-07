scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Shahid Kapoor pens emotional post for Mira Rajput on her birthday: ‘May we dance through life’s ups and downs…’

Shahid Kapoor wished his wife, celebrity influencer Mira Rajput with an emotional post on her birthday.

Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor shared a photo on Mira Rajput's birthday (Photo: Instagram/ Shahid Kapoor)

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and penned an emotional post for his wife, celebrity influencer Mira Rajput on her birthday. He shared a photo of the two of them dancing, where she is dressed in a yellow kurta. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to two children, Misha and Zain.

Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.”Raashii Khanna commented, “Cutest,” while Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday, dear Mira.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

It has been a series of consecutive celebrations for the couple. After their daughter Misha’s birthday at the end of August, Shahid and Mira recently celebrated their son, Zain’s 4th birthday. Shahid Kapoor’s fan clubs had shared photos and videos from the celebrations, where the family is seen cutting a huge cake. Mira had captioned her birthday post, “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you.”

Shahid was 34 when he married Mira, who was 20 years old. Shahid’s mother Neliima Azeem opened up about their marriage and had told Bollywood Bubble, “Mira was so young when she got married. She had just completed college. She was in Delhi, having fun, carefree and how young people are and then she took on the mantle of being a wife to such a successful actor and becoming who she had to be in our film industry also as a public person, talking to the people and carrying herself in a certain way. More than anything else, she has given that happiness to Shahid. For me, she has won my heart for this,” she said.

