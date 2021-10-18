Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose for the perfect Maldives selfie, she wants to take the trainer home

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently on a vacation in the Maldives, but that is not stopping the couple from keeping themselves healthy. Shahid and Mira are creating the axiom that couple who exercise together, stay together. The couple has been sharing photos and videos of each other from their workout sessions. On Monday, Mira shared a selfie with Shahid on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Can I take the trainer home.” Before that, she had shared a photo of their poolside workout set-up.

On Sunday, Mira shared a video in which she was seen doing yoga. Mira captioned the video as “Flow” and demonstrated a perfect Surya Namaskar.

“Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for. Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what FEELS good. It’s that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal. This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you’ll find yourself. This is Yoga,” she wrote along with the video.

Here’s a perfect selfie of Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram) Here’s a perfect selfie of Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira has also been sharing photos of herself admiring her Maldives tan. She shared a beautiful picture on Sunday evening, calling herself a ‘beach bum.’

Mira and Shahid had head out of Mumbai on Wednesday. This was the first time when the couple was spotted with their kids Misha and Zain.