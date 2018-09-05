Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcome their second child

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have become parents to a baby boy. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have become parents to a baby boy.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have embraced parenthood for the second time. Shahid’s wife Mira, who was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai earlier today, has given birth to a baby boy. Hospital officals and a source close to Shahid confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

The couple had announced the pregnancy earlier this year in the cutest way possible. They posted a photo of their firstborn Misha Kapoor and wrote “big sister”.

Despite his busy schedule, Shahid Kapoor has always been a hands-on parent. The actor shares an adorable bond with Misha and the photos of the two are proof.

“I just want to be there for my daughter and my second child. I want to spend my life with them. I want to know about their life. I hope that I’m a good influence. I hope I’m not stuck up and can allow them to fly. They have their own identity and destiny… Your job is to be there when they need you, that’s it,” said Shahid in an interview earlier with indianexpress.com.

