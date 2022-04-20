Shahid Kapoor says he met Mira Rajput ‘all of 10 times’ before their arranged marriage, asks himself ‘Yeh kaise ho gaya?’

Shahid Kapoor in a new interview said that marriage was ‘the first big shift’ in his life, and then came parenthood. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput, and the actor spoke about taking the plunge with her in an arranged set-up, which meant that they didn’t know each other well at all before deciding to tie the knot.

Shahid appeared on YouTuber Ranvir Allahbadia’s podcast, where he discussed his equation with Mira, and spoke about his upcoming film Jersey. The sports drama is slated for release on Friday, after being delayed numerous time due to the pandemic and a variety of other reasons.

Asked how marriage had changed him, Shahid said, “The best times in your life are when you’re thinking of others, that’s what marriage teaches you… Mine was an arranged marriage. It wasn’t a love marriage, or friends who’ve known each other for a long time choose to settle and live their lives together. It was none of those things. It was an arranged marriage. We met all of 10 times before we got married.”

Asked why he chose Mira, Shahid quipped, “I didn’t choose her. Maybe you should ask why she chose me. I was 13-and-a-half years older than her. We met through family, and we were unassuming enough to be open to meeting each other. We got along from the time we met, and it just happened. It was meant to happen. When I look back even I wonder, ‘Yeh kaise ho gaya?'”

Shahid said that they are both ‘bringing a lot to each other’ and that they ‘fill each other’s gaps’. He admitted that there are days when they’re ‘amazing with each other’ but also days when they ‘just don’t get each other’. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They’re parents to two kids–daughter Misha and son Zain.