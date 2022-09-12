scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput put on their dancing shoes, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu do Bhangra. Watch video

Shahid Kapoor has treated fans on Instagram with a new video from wife Mira Rajput's 28th birthday celebration.

Mira Rajput, Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all smiles as they dance together. (Photo: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has dropped a new video from wife Mira Kapur’s birthday bash. The video features Mira’s ‘birthday clan’ grooving and dancing to the famous song from Sholay, “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge”. Shahid is at his best as he delivers an energetic performance while Ishan Khattar and Kunal Kemmu are seen doing Bhangra in a corner. Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section of the post and said, “Fav song. haha.”

Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Kunal Kemmu among others were spotted at the birthday bash.

Mira Rajput celebrated her 28th birthday on September 7 with her family and friends from the industry. She took to her Instagram handle and thanked the love of her life Shahid Kapoor for throwing her a party and said that she is the luckiest girl.

She wrote, “I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I’m one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth.”

