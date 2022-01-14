Shahid Kapoor is ‘ok being Mira Kapoor’s second love’, brother Ishaan Khatter replies

Shahid Kapoor feels he is his wife Mira Kapoor‘s second love, but she refuses to concur. For her, he is her first love. On Friday, Shahid shared a video featuring himself along with Mira. In the video, the two are sitting on a bench in an open space. While Mira is busy glancing at her phone, the actor is winking at the camera and giving her a flying kiss as he secretly captures her.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shahid wrote a funny caption, where he joked about being Mira’s second love. “Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also. . What to do. . Love is like that only .. 💕 #winterlove.” Replying to his post, Mira commented, “Naaah you’re my first love. ❤️❤️❤️”

Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter also joined the conversation as he found the video cute. His first comment on the video read, “Awwwww.” Later, he advised his sister-in-law to sit straight as he wrote, “Straighten ur back @mira.kapoor 🐡” Replying to him, Mira asked him to leave her alone, “@ishaankhatter ya okay. I was trying to look at something intricate on the phone now leave me aloneeeee.” Also, she said it’s because of her jacket that her back looks hunched. She added, “@ishaankhatter and this is the puffiest jacket ever. Deceptive!”

Shahid and Mira often indulge in fun banter on social media. The couple leaves no chance of pulling each other’s leg. Recently, Mira had tried to play a prank on the Jersey actor by applying an Instagram filter while clicking a selfie with him. However, the prank failed as the filter didn’t work on the actor’s face.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They became parents to daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is looking forward to the release of Jersey which got postponed due to widespread of coronavirus. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. He will also soon be seen in a web series by Raj and DK.