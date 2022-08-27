scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black to celebrate daughter Misha’s birthday. See photos

Misha was born to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on August 26, 2016. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 after a whirlwind courtship.

shahid mira daughter birtrhdayShahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor turned 6 on August 26. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput rang in the sixth birthday of their daughter Misha Kapoor on Friday. They celebrated the special day with their family members including Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapur. Many Bollywood kids were also invited to Misha’s birthday party.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh brought their sons Riaan and Rahyl to the party. Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash also enjoyed the birthday party. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu came along with their daughter Inaaya. Angad Bedi was photographed with his son Guriq.

See photos |10 photos of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor’s daughter Misha

For the party, Shahid and Mira kept it casual and twinned in black. Ishaan too was seen sporting a casual outfit. Neelima and Supriya donned traditional Indian wear and Sanah looked pretty in her blue dress. The venue of the birthday party was decked up with colourful confetti and balloons. A placard outside the venue read, “Welcome to Misha’s magical birthday.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Earlier in the day, Mira had wished Misha on her birthday with an adorable Instagram post. While sharing a picture of Misha, she wrote, “My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama 🌸❤️ I love you!” She had also posted a throwback photo of herself in which she flaunted her baby bump before Misha was born.

Also read |Mira Kapoor posts adorable throwback on daughter’s birthday, Shahid Kapoor’s expression steals the show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Misha was born to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on August 26, 2016. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 after a whirlwind courtship.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:32:17 am
Next Story

Jharkhand guv likely to send Soren’s disqualification order to EC on Saturday

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
BWF World Championship: Satwick-Chirag lose semis, settle for bronze
LIVE

BWF World Championship: Satwick-Chirag lose semis, settle for bronze

Jharkhand guv likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand guv likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Premium
The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material
Mar-a-lago Documents

The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers
Supertech demolition

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement