Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black to celebrate daughter Misha’s birthday. See photos

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput rang in the sixth birthday of their daughter Misha Kapoor on Friday. They celebrated the special day with their family members including Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Supriya Pathak and Sanah Kapur. Many Bollywood kids were also invited to Misha’s birthday party.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh brought their sons Riaan and Rahyl to the party. Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash also enjoyed the birthday party. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu came along with their daughter Inaaya. Angad Bedi was photographed with his son Guriq.

For the party, Shahid and Mira kept it casual and twinned in black. Ishaan too was seen sporting a casual outfit. Neelima and Supriya donned traditional Indian wear and Sanah looked pretty in her blue dress. The venue of the birthday party was decked up with colourful confetti and balloons. A placard outside the venue read, “Welcome to Misha’s magical birthday.”

Earlier in the day, Mira had wished Misha on her birthday with an adorable Instagram post. While sharing a picture of Misha, she wrote, “My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama 🌸❤️ I love you!” She had also posted a throwback photo of herself in which she flaunted her baby bump before Misha was born.

Misha was born to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on August 26, 2016. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 after a whirlwind courtship.