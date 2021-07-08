Manoj Bajpayee, Shahid Kapoor pose with Raj Nidimoru, fans call it ‘awesomeness in one picture’

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s latest Instagram post has sent their fans into a frenzy. It features actors Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor. Both of them have associated with the directors on different projects.

Sharing the picture, Raj and DK captioned it, “And then this happened 😎.” In the photo, Bajpayee and Kapoor are all smiles as they pose along with Raj. While Bajpayee has recently delivered a hit second season of Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man with the filmmakers, Kapoor will be seen in their next yet-to-be-titled action web series.

As the filmmakers dropped the picture on social media, fans were excited to see Bajpayee and Kapoor in the same frame. One of the fans wrote, “Too much talent in a single frame. Maar daala.” Another added, “Awesomeness is one picture.” A fan of The Family Man commented, “Family man season 3🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥can’t wait.” One of them also expressed his wish of seeing an extended cameo of Bajpayee in Kapoor’d digital debut, “Imagine the webseries shahid is doing , he plays a raw agent type role and manoj sir plays a extended cameo in it 😍😍😍”

Expressing his excitement on collaborating with Raj and DK, Kapoor had earlier said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far.”

At the release of The Family Man 2 trailer, Kapoor had shared how he is feeling left out. Commenting on Raj and DK’s tweet where they promoted their web series, Kapoor wrote, “I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc.” His this comment had left Bajpayee in splits.

The Family Man 2 released last month and received rave reviews from the audience and critics.