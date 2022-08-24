scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Shahid Kapoor made Kiara Advani wait for 8 hours on Kabir Singh set because there was a ‘discussion’ on his shoes: ‘If I were made to wait…’

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani recounted an incident from the set of Kabir Singh where she was made to wait for eight hours because there was a discussion on Shahid Kapoor's shoes.

kiara advani shahid kapoorKiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan will host Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor this week. The duo was seen together in the 2019 film Kabir Singh and recalling an incident from the set of Kabir Singh, Kiara shared that she was once made to wait eight hours because they couldn’t decide what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene.

During the Bingo segment of the show, Kiara said that she b*tch-slapped Shahid in her head and recalled the day when she waited for eight hours. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” she said. Listening to this, Karan said, “If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would b*tch-slap too.”

This is Shahid’s eighth appearance on Karan’s chat show. He has been on every season of Koffee with Karan so far. Previously, he has shared the couch with Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Mira Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. For Kiara, this is her first appearance on the show.

Last week’s episode with Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal showed a few snippets from Kiara’s episode where the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor is seen talking about her rumoured romance with Sidharth. It is hinted that the two might tie the knot soon.

Karan Johar recently spoke about the hate he gets for the show and called it “entertaining.” He told The Hindu, “A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it? I read the threads on Twitter and other portals; reels and reels of discourse that people are having about KWK… and I feel very moved and touched. I’m like, that’s a lot of time you have taken out of your lives to write such a long column on something you hated so much,” he said.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:36:52 pm
Microsoft is bringing more ads on Outlook iOS and Android app

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
