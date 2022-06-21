Shahid Kapoor and his ‘bandi’ feature in special video to celebrate 3 years of Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday dropped a video in which he featured with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. The video seemed to be shot during one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s talk show – Koffee With Karan, which is returning with its seventh season from July 7. The 2019 release marked Shahid and Kiara’s first film together. Sharing the video, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “3 years of Kabir and Preeti.” As soon as he shared the video, fans started to speculate if the sequel of Kabir Singh is on the cards.

“Maine suna hai ki Kabir Singh part 2 a rahi hai (I have heard that Kabir Singh 2 is coming),” a fan wrote, while another expressed how this is an hint for the possibility of the sequel. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani dropped a hint that they are thinking to make a franchise out of Kabir Singh after a great response to it. Kumar said, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.” Murad Khetani agrees, “Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Kabir Singh was Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. The two films were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is currently shooting for his next, titled Animal. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. “It has action, emotion, heroism, larger-than-life visuals,” Khetani told PTI in an interview earlier this year. The film, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on August 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to his web-series debut, Farzi. During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Kapoor said he loved Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2 so much that he asked if the duo has a show for him. “They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best,” he stated. Farzi will see Shahid sharing the screen space with Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is promoting Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is set to release on June 24.