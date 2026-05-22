Shahid, Kareena want to show Jab We Met to their kids, says Imtiaz: ‘But Mira Rajput likes Tamasha’

Nearly two decades after its release, Jab We Met is being watched by a new generation: the children of the two actors who starred in it. Director Imtiaz Ali has reacted with quiet delight, and let slip a detail that changes the story slightly: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira is not a Jab We Met fan but prefers Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamasha or Rockstar from the director’s filmography.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali recounted, “It makes me feel nice that Shahid’s kids and Kareena’s kids are watching their film Jab We Met. It’s the only movie I remember after the screening. I went in after the censor screening and asked what certificate they were giving it. They said clean, no arguments or anything.”

Shahid Kapoor, in one of his old interviews, revealed that the first film he showed his kids was Jab We Met. Around the same time, Kareena Kapoor said it is the first film she would show her children too. Two lead actors from the same 2007 film, now with families of their own, independently pointing their kids towards it. Imtiaz Ali, the man who made it, heard all of this and felt, understandably, rather good. He added: “I’m really glad that Kareena and Shahid are showing it to their kids.”

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The more revealing part of Imtiaz’s comments was his observation about the viewing preferences inside the Kapoor home. “I think Mira likes Rockstar way more than Jab We Met. She’s a fan of Rockstar and Tamasha, I think Mira in particular also sang a song for me when I went to his house one day. And that wasn’t Shahid’s song.”

Rockstar, released in 2011, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri with music by AR Rahman, and remains one of Imtiaz’s most emotionally intense films. Tamasha, from 2015, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and took years to find its audience before earning cult status.

The film

Jab We Met came out in October 2007 and found its audience the old-fashioned way, nobody went to see it on opening weekend, and then everyone did.

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For Shahid, it was Aditya Kashyap, a heartbroken, hollowed-out man who says almost nothing for the first half of the film while Geet fills every silence. It remains the role people most associate with him from that period of his career, the one he still gets asked about, the one he calls Imtiaz’s best work. For Kareena, it was Geet Dhillon, loud, certain, a little all over the place, and completely at home in herself.

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for a few years but ended around the film’s shoot ended. They are on cordial terms now. While Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and have two sons — Taimur and Jeh; Shahid and Mira have two kids too — daughter Misha and son Zain.