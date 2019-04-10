The story behind Shahid Kapoor’s transformation for Kabir Singh

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a rebel with a broken heart in Kabir Singh, which is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. In the film’s teaser which was unveiled on Monday, we saw Shahid in a lean avatar.

The actor is known to get into the skin of his characters. According to the makers, he has shed over 14 kilos to essay the role of a young medical student.

Shahid Kapoor’s trainer Samir Jaura shared details about the physical transformation that the actor underwent for his two distinct looks in the film.

Samir said, “It was the first time since Ishq Vishk (2003) that Shahid would be seen as a college goer. So, I put him on a strict 1400-1500 calorie a day diet, along with extensive cardio sessions to achieve a lean look.”

Shahid Kapoor also had to completely change his regime for the second half of the film which sees the protagonist set out on a self-destructive path after losing the love of his life.

To ensure Shahid looks like a puffy, groggy alcoholic, Samir shared, “We had to design his workout in such a way that he looks bigger but not muscular. The original character is a doctor, so it would be inauthentic to have a doctor with six-pack abs.”

Kiara Advani will be seen playing Shahid’s love interest in Kabir Singh. The film is helmed by Sandeep Vanga. The original film had featured Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishna Kumar and Ashwin Varde, Kabir Singh will release on June 21.