Crew member dies on the set of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh

A local crew member of the film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, lost his life in a mishap in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand on Thursday.

35-year-old Ram Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in a freak accident at a five-star hotel in Mussoorie where the film’s unit is staying. He was part of the crew responsible for checking the generator being used for the shoot.

The incident took place before the commencement of the shooting.

Kumar was checking the water level in the generator when his muffler got entangled in the generator’s fan and in the process, Kumar too was pulled in.

Ram Kumar sustained serious injuries on his head. Kumar was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he was put on the ventilator for a few hours before he passed away.

Kumar is survived by three brothers and a sister.

The producers of the film, Cine1 Studios and T Series Films, in a joint statement, said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss. We are extending our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr Ram Kumar. We are offering support to the family in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event.”