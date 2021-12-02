Shahid Kapoor gives his all in Jersey’s Mehram. Watch here

Titled Mehram, the first song of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is out. It appears that the song appears in the background in the film as Shahid’s character is trying hard for his cricket career to take off whilst also trying to maintain his relationship with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur.

Mehram has been composed by Sachet-Parampara, and sung by Sachet with lyrics by Shellee. Talking about the song, Sachet said in a statement, “We have made Mehram with all our love and passion. It’s a song that you listen to when you’re having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you!”

During a recent Instagram live, Shahid connected with his fans and spoke about his upcoming film. He said, “I am a fan of the original film. I loved the way Nani performed. I didn’t want to do another remake. I was looking for a story that was worthy, different and fresh. This one stayed for me. It resonated with me. Remakes are not easy. There is a sense of responsibility to not spoil people’s memory related to the original. It is far more challenging. This story was worthy of being told. It inspired and taught me something that I am going to keep with myself for life.”

Jersey is a remake of the Telugu original which starrer Nani in the lead role. The Nani starrer won two National Film Awards – Best Feature Film Telugu, Best Editing. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed the Telugu original and is also helming the Hindi remake.

Also starring Pankaj Kapur, Jersey is set to release in theatres on December 31.