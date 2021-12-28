Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release postponed amid rising Covid-19 cases

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, which was scheduled for a theatrical release on December 31, has been postponed amid the rising Covid-19 cases and fears of the omicron variant. A statement released by the makers said that the release has been postponed due to the “new Covid guidelines.”

The statement read, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!” Delhi announced a yellow alert on Monday, and closed down theatres, among other measures.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, Jersey was initially scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed amid the first lockdown. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu original which starred Nani in the lead role.

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Shahid had spoken about the audience returning to the theatres. He said, “I think if the film is good, it finds its place. In the last two years, because of the pandemic, theatres were shut for so long, and there are many films waiting to be released. There were many people who did not release their films fearing that many movies are coming out together. But I believe that if you believe in your product and if you are passionate and if you have the conviction in you, then you’ll know that the audience has one week to decide how they like my film. It doesn’t matter what film comes before us or after us, every film has its own destiny.”

A new release date for Jersey is yet to be announced.