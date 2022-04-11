scorecardresearch
Monday, April 11, 2022
Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey postponed again, to release on April 22 now

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey appears to have bowed out from a hectic release week which also sees Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast coming out in theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2022 10:50:26 am
jersey postponed shahid kapoor mrunal thakurJersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakuur.

It appears that Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey’s release has been postponed yet again. The film, which was supposed to release on April 14th , has been pushed back by a week. It is not clear why the decision has been taken.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, and presented by Allu Arvind, the film will now come out in theatres in April 22. Says film producer Aman Gill, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

Also read |Shahid Kapoor on box office pressure ahead of Jersey: ‘Jo hoga dekha jayega’

“BREAKING NEWS… #Jersey POSTPONED by one week… Will arrive in cinemas on 22 April 2022… The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday morning. The cricket drama’s advance booking had also opened last week.

This week, two major south films are set to release – Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast. While Prashanth Neel’s directorial is a sequel to the massively successful KGF, Vijay’s fans are waiting with bated breath for his next. Both the films are expected to do business across India.

Also read |Mira Rajput’s hilarious dig at husband Shahid Kapoor as he goes in a hyper mode ahead of Jersey: ‘Isko Oscar pakda do’

Jersey was previously set to release on December 31, 2021. It got postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases just a few days before its release.

