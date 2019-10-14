Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Jersey

After setting high-standards and breaking box office records with Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to take over the screens in yet another Telugu remake. Shahid will be seen playing the lead in the Hindi version of Telugu film Jersey, which originally starred Nani. The film will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original film too.

“IT’S OFFICIAL… Shahid Kapoor to star in #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey… The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani… Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju… 28 Aug 2020 release,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Jersey is a story about a father named Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish for an Indian jersey as a gift.

The film was received well by the audience as well as the critics who claimed it to be the turning point in Nani’s career.

Indianexpress.com writer Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Gowtam exactly knows how much of cricket should be shown at a given point in the narration, so that the game doesn’t overshadow the human drama. The majority of the first half, we just get a few scenes of Arjun showing off his batting skills. Gowtam Tinnanuri saves the best-choreographed sporting moments for the second half. I can easily say that Jersey is one of the best sports dramas of the decade. Gowtam makes the viewing experience uplifting by highlighting the little expressions of his characters, a trick which is equivalent to a thousand words. In an interview, Nani said that Jersey will be the best film of his career. Oh, boy, he wasn’t exaggerating at all.”

Whether or not the Hindi remake of Jersey will have the same affect on Shahid’s career as his last release Kabir Singh, is yet to be seen. Further details on the cast and production of the movie are awaited.