Shahid Kapoor says Jersey director was ‘worried’ that dad Pankaj Kapur ‘is so good, nobody will look at you’

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are in awe of getting to share screen space with veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in Jersey. Getting candid about their upcoming film and rapport off camera, Shahid and Mrunal showed adulation for the veteran artiste in The Kapil Sharma Show’s Jersey special episode.

While Mrunal said she felt nervous to perform around Pankaj, Shahid had an interesting story to tell when host Kapil asked him about working with his father. Shahid said Pankaj Kapur had joined the set when they had already shot for ten days. By this time, Shahid had impressed director Gowtam Tinnanuri with his performance. But when his father came in, tables turned.

“On the tenth or eleventh day, we had a scene where Arjun and his coach are smoking a cigarette and having tea. Though I can never think of doing that in real life, but Jersey gave me a chance to ‘chill with dad’,” Shahid shared.

He said that post the scene, Gowtam came and hugged his father for giving him a chance to direct him. Gowtam then just walked past Shahid without saying a word. When the actor enquired, the director told him, “You know this film is about your character. I said ‘Yes sir.’ He said after seeing your dad’s take, you think anybody is going to look at you in this scene? He’s so good, he’ll pull all the audience, nobody will be interested in you. I’m very worried because the film is about your character.”

Pankaj Kapur took a jibe and said he takes some credit for bringing up Shahid too. “Aur aapke maa-baap ne aapki bahut achi parvarish ki hai (Your parents have brought you up really well),” Pankaj added with a laugh.

Jersey will have its theatrical release on April 22.