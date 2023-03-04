scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Shahid Kapoor opens up about Jab We Met sequel, says nobody can replace Kareena Kapoor: ‘I really doubt anybody else…’

Shahid Kapoor said that no actor from today's generation can play Kareena Kapoor's role in Jab We Met. The film was recently re-released in theatres after 16 years.

shahid kapoor, kareena kapoorKareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the 2007 movie Jab We Met.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in the web show Farzi, took a trip down the memory lane and discussed his 2007 film Jab We Met. Shahid played the lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Imtiaz Ali film.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid talked about the hype and adulation the film  garnered when it was re-released in theatres after 16 years. The actor also opened up about possibilities of a sequel and also revealed the things he learnt from his co-star Kareena.   

Talking about a ‘Jab We Met’ sequel, Shahid said, “It really depends on the quality of that script. So if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say ‘man this will be better than the original this can match up to the original’ I would do it but if I feel it’s not and I’m just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do then I feel that that ‘why are you doing it, don’t do it’.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

When asked about who from the current generation of actors would pull off Geet and Aditya from the film, Shahid said, “I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet (Kareena Kapoor’s character), I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice.”

Also read |Kangana Ranaut praises ‘power couple’ Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as they offer prayers at Ujjain temple: ‘They’re setting a good example’

Shahid also praised the director and said, “That is the magic of Imtiaz Ali, he made a film so relevant and I don’t think a love story like that has come out after that. It is his vision that is giving us love and we should thank him for that. The film is my DDLJ, it is iconic.”

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:04 IST
