Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘bandhan’ is no less than Karan Arjun and this photo is proof

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a photo with his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter and it looks like the two men look elated as they celebrate their brotherly bond. Shahid captioned the photo, “Ye bhandhan tooooooo …..” in line with the famous Karan Arjun song.

Ishaan took to the comments section and wrote, “Kaun bandar.”

On the work front, Shahid is looking forward to the release of Jersey. The film is an official remake of the Telugu film starring Nani. Jersey has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release on November 5. The actor is also working on his digital debut with creators Raj & DK for Amazon Prime Video.

Ishaan is awaiting the release of Phone Bhoot where he stars alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhnat Chaturvedi. He was last seen in Mira Nair’s miniseries A Suitable Boy where he shared the screen with Tabu.