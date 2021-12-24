‘The day Kapil Sharma is poor…’: Shahid Kapoor’s dig at the highest paid TV celebrity

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will promote their upcoming film, Jersey, on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new promo for the episode, shared online by Sony Entertainment Television, both Shahid and Kapil pulled each other’s leg, while Mrunal had a blast laughing at the antics of performers Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

Talking about the sports drama, Kapil said to Shahid, “Aapne toh 40-50 din mein shoot kiya hoga, gareeb aadmi ke haath mein toh yehi ek ghanta hai bas (You must’ve shot the film across 40-50 days, but us poor souls have to made do with this one hour).” Shahid shot back, “Jiss din Kapil Sharma gareeb aadmi ho gaye, yeh desh duniya ka sabse ameer desh ho jayega (The day Kapil Sharma can be described as poor, this country can be described as the world’s richest country).” Kapil has often been described as the highest paid TV celeb and has even found himself in Forbes’ highest paid celebs list in the past.

Jersey is Shahid’s first film after 2018’s Kabir Singh, which defied poor reviews and backlash from a certain section of the audience to become the actor’s biggest solo release ever. Jersey, a sports drama about a former cricketer who tries to make a comeback to impress his son, is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. Nani played the lead in that film.

Jersey arrives in theatres on December 31, one week after the release of another cricket-based film, 83, which is about Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. It remains to be seen if audiences will return for another sports movie so soon, especially since 83 is drawing enthusiastic reviews.

Speaking of sports films, Mrunal was seen in the boxing drama Toofaan earlier this year. Starring Farhan Akhtar and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Mrunal followed it up with another direct-to-digital release, Dhamaaka, starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Ram Madhvani.