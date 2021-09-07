Shahid Kapoor has a heartwarming birthday wish for Mira Kapoor: ‘You’re the centre of my world’

Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday shared the sweetest birthday wish for wife Mira Rajput Kapoor as he posted a special note expressing his love for her along with two adorable pictures of the couple. Calling her the centre of his world, Shahid wrote on Instagram that they will always hold each other’s hands through thick and thin.

“Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday,” Shahid wrote alongside the pictures.



As soon as Shahid posted the photos, his friends from the industry and family members wished Mira in the comments section. Brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Precious 🧿 HBD ‘gaaaallll’ @mira.kapoor & thu thu to u 2.” Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They are parents to two kids, a daughter and a son.

On the work front, Shahid recently began shooting for a schedule of his upcoming web series with filmmaker duo Raj and DK in Mumbai’s Film City. Shahid Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of the Jersey remake, which is set to arrive later this year. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur.