Shahid Kapoor gifts ‘farzi’ flowers to Mira Rajput, fake cookies to Ishaan Khatter; she wonders if her engagement ring is real

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who will next be seen in the web series Farzi, pulled a hilarious prank on wife Mira Rajput and brother Ishaan Khatter. In a new video, Mira and Ishaan can be seen enjoying some adorable gifts by Shahid, until they find out the truth.

The video opens with Mira saying, “Shahid has sent us some amazing gifts.” When she opens the first gift, which are orchids, Mira says, “Flowers, I love them. How sweet.” However, her excitement fades away when she realizes that the flowers are fake. She asks Ishaan, “Are they fake? How cheap.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Ishaan then laughs at the whole fake flower issue and makes fun of Mira. Ishaan opens the next gift which was a box of cookies. He takes a bite of the cookie and makes a weird face hinting that they are fake.

Mira then wonders if her diamond ring, gifted by Shahid, is fake. She says, “Is the symbol of our love fake.” The duo then call Shahid and questions him about the fake gifts. Shahid promotes his web series Farzi and said that his character Sunny sent all the gifts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Farzi, starring Shahid, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora, has been made by Raj and DK. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

The makers had released Shahid’s first look a few weeks ago with the description, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”