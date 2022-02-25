Shahid Kapoor gets the best birthday wish from wife Mira Rajput: ‘You’re the best’

Mira Rajput on Friday posted the most adorable wish for actor-husband Shahid Kapoor, who turned 41. Calling him, her “life”, Mira shared some photos of Shahid from their private times together.

“Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… I love you,” Mira wrote on Instagram.

Mira regularly posts her family clicks on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the bond she shares with Shahid and their two kids, Misha and Zain. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015, and have remained inseparable even during their public appearances ever since.

Mira Rajput had revealed that she was only seven when Shahid’s debut film Ishq Vishk released. While she doesn’t remember too many details of that time, she said that the term ‘chocolate boy’ got stuck in her memory.

In an interview to Zomato’s Curly Tales last year, Mira said, “It has been 20 years since then. I was seven, and I was a school kid and don’t remember exactly where I was. But I remember categorically the term chocolate boy being coined. ” Asked if she had a crush on Shahid when watching him on screen, Mira revealed that her college friend did.