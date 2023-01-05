Shahid Kapoor gets angry at paps for recording video of wife Mira, kids Misha and Zain, fans think the actor is Kabir Singh in real life. Watch

Shahid Kapoor, along with his wife Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain returned to Mumbai with his family after their new year vacation, on Wednesday. Here, the actor was seen getting upset at paps trying to record video of his kids as they sat in their car. The actor and his wife had smiled and posed for paparazzi before he lost his cool at them for trying to take videos of his kids.

Video of Shahid’s encounter with paps has surfaced on social media, take a look:

In the video Shahid is seen losing his cool at the paps stationed outside Mumbai airport. The actor and his wife smiled and posed for them but the actor suddenly got angry at a shutterbug who was trying to shoot his children’s video. Both, Shahid and Mira have chosen to not let their kids be photographed by media to safeguard their privacy. Shahid was heard saying, “Kyun le raha hai video?”

As soon as this video appeared, many Shahid fans schooled paps for not respecting the actor and his family’s right to privacy, but some also joked how they thought of Shahid as Kabir Singh, who was possessive for his lover and abrasive in nature. One fan commented, “Seems like Preety is with him😂,” another wrote, “baat toh sahi hai, video kyu utaarni hai, pics toh liye na?”.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Jersey, he is now preparing for the release of his first web-series Farzi. On Wednesday, the actor shared a tease from the Raj and DK show. In the short video that the actor posted on Instagram, he is seen painting on a canvas inside a studio, while looking at the camera and saying, “Meri life ka naya phase. Kya logon ko pasand ayega? Par artist toh artist hota hai, nahi (here’s the new phase in my life, but will people like it? But an artist is an artist, right)?” Shahid then looks into the camera panning at him and winks.

Farzi, directed by Raj and DK, stars Shahid in the lead with Vijay Sethupathi playing a cop will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video.