Mira Rajput’s hilarious dig at husband Shahid Kapoor as he goes in a hyper mode ahead of Jersey: ‘Isko Oscar pakda do’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often share videos and photo posts where they are seen lovingly pulling each other’s legs. Recently, Mira shared a video featuring Shahid where he could be seen enacting lines from films like Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic “Khush toh bohot hoge tum” dialogue.

Mira captioned the small clip, “Honey, revenge with a side of sweet #served. What I have to deal with before every release #tock. Award for best lighting goes to #notme.” The video also had a ticker pasted over it which read, “Isko Oscar pakda do koi.”

Fans found the whole thing adorable and showered love on the couple in the comments section. Even Shahid’s mother and actor Neliima Azeem posted a comment on daughter-in-law Mira’s video and wrote, “Love you golden boy. Mine,” along with a laughter and heart emoji. Meanwhile, one user commented, “How cute.” Another person mentioned, “Loved the editing. Shahid is super cute.” A few fans also commented about Shahid deserving an Oscar. A person wrote, “He deserves one for sure.” Another user seconded the sentiment and penned, “Will definitely get. Bundle full of talent.”

Earlier, Mira had shared a video of herself working out in which she was seen throwing a ball at the side of a wall. Kapoor had commented on the video and written, “Were you imagining my face instead of the wall?” along with a ghost emoji. His response had tickled fans to no end as they once again celebrated the couple’s online banter.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Jersey, which will release in cinemas on April 14. The film is a Hindi remake of the Nani-starrer, and stars Mrunal Thakur as female lead.