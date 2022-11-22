Shahid Kapoor embarrasses wife Mira Rajput in funny video, asks, ‘You like hairy legs?’

One of the cutest couples in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep their fans engaged with regular content on social media. On Monday night, Shahid shared an adorable video on Instagram, in which he’s seen having a fun exchange with Mira. In the video, Shahid makes a funny face as he asks Mira if she likes his hairy legs, which she refused to answer, but smiled with an embarrassed expression on her face. Sharing the video, Shahid tagged Mira and wrote “It’s all about my laagzzz ! Isnt it @mira.kapoor 🦵.”

He asked, “What is your favourite thing about me, Mira? You have a second,” to which she replied, “Me.” Shahid asked her to give a serious answer, and she said, “When you are finally wearing jeans.” Shahid teasingly asks her another question, “Why don’t you like my legs? You like hairy legs, or leggy hairs?” An embarrassed Mira asked Shahid to stop recording the video and they both burst into laughter.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple love teasing each other on social media and their fans love their chemistry.

Shahid and Mira’s friends from the industry found the couple’s banter too cute. Actor Raashi Khanna commented, “Hahahahahha so cute!.” One of Shaid’s fans wrote, “Main aaj post hi krne wali thi k finally @shahidkapoor has started wearing jeans … Which is making him look more sexy 🥵🤭🤭🤭 nd then this post came…. Is it all about telepathy Shahid ??? 🤭🤭🤭.”

Shahid was last seen in Jersey, and is now preparing for his OTT debut, a series by Raj and DK called Farzi, which also features with Vijay Sethupathi. He then has Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy in the pipeline.