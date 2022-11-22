scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Shahid Kapoor embarrasses wife Mira Rajput in funny video, asks, ‘You like hairy legs?’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput engaged in funny banter in this new video, watch here:

Mira rajputShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. (Photo: Wedding Story/ Instagram)

One of the cutest couples in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep their fans engaged with regular content on social media. On Monday night, Shahid shared an  adorable video on Instagram, in which he’s seen having a fun exchange with Mira. In the video, Shahid makes a funny face as he asks Mira if she likes his hairy legs, which she refused to answer, but smiled with an embarrassed expression on her face. Sharing the video, Shahid tagged Mira and wrote “It’s all about my laagzzz ! Isnt it @mira.kapoor 🦵.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

He asked, “What is your favourite thing about me, Mira? You have a second,” to which she replied, “Me.” Shahid asked her to give a serious answer, and she said, “When you are finally wearing jeans.” Shahid teasingly asks her another question, “Why don’t you like my legs? You like hairy legs, or leggy hairs?” An embarrassed Mira asked Shahid to stop recording the video and they both burst into laughter.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple love teasing each other on social media and their fans love their chemistry.

Shahid and Mira’s friends from the industry found the couple’s banter too cute. Actor Raashi Khanna commented, “Hahahahahha so cute!.” One of Shaid’s fans wrote, “Main aaj post hi krne wali thi k finally @shahidkapoor has started wearing jeans … Which is making him look more sexy 🥵🤭🤭🤭 nd then this post came…. Is it all about telepathy Shahid ??? 🤭🤭🤭.” 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Shahid was last seen in Jersey, and is now preparing for his OTT debut, a series by Raj and DK called Farzi, which also features with Vijay Sethupathi. He then has Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film Bloody Daddy in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:14:51 am
Next Story

NASA spacecraft finishes its close encounter with the Moon

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan birthday his connection with fans
Kartik Aaryan is here for ‘instant gratification’: How he connected with his fans, won them over
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement