Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Shahid Kapoor reveals he relied on relationship with daughter Misha to understand father-child dynamics in Jersey: ‘Zain was…’

Actor Shahid Kapoor played the role of a father, whose love for his son inspires him to change his life for the better once again.

Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor is the father of 6-year-old daughter Misha and four-year-old son Zain. (Photo: Instagram/shahidkapoor)

Actor Shahid Kapoor‘s last release Jersey was an emotional saga, which revolved not just around a married couple, but also focused on the relationship of a father and son. Shahid says that to get into that zone of a father doing something to look good in his son’s eye’s, he fell back on his relationship with daughter Misha. Shahid and wife Mira Rajput have a six-year-old daughter Misha and four-year-old son Zain.

Shahid’s Jersey was the Hindi remake of National-award winning Telugu film by the same name. The original starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath, whereas, the Hindi film featured Shahid and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

In an interview with Times Of India, Shahid said that Zain during the time of film’s shooting was very young, but he took reference from his relationship with daughter Misha. He said the protective feeling, living life through their child were a few things he understood about being a parent. “It was more with my daughter Misha at that point in time, Zain was way younger. So, the parallel I had here was with my daughter,” the actor said. Shahid expressed his respect for the original film and said that he was highly inspired by the Nani-starrer.

Jersey was directed by Telugu director Gowtham Tinnauri, who also directed the original film. However, the movie didn’t live up to the expectation of the audience in Hindi.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 06:22:23 pm
