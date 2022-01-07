Shahid Kapoor’s new clean-shaven look divides fans, brother Ishaan Khatter has the best comment

Shahid Kapoor has finally gone clean shaven after donning a beard ever-since his look got a lot of love for Kabir Singh. The star shared a picture of his new look on Instagram on Thursday night, and wrote, “I was going for just a trim …. N then this happened ….”

As soon as Shahid dropped his chocolate-boy look, his fans started showering love and compliments. However, Ishaan Khatter’s comment took the cake, “Vampire diaries”, referring to the famous American supernatural teen drama television series starring Paul Wesley, and relating it to Shahid’s devious smile!

However, Shahid’s fans are divided when it comes to his new look versus the old. There were a few who mentioned how they preferred him with the stubble.

On the work front Shahid was gearing up for Jersey’s release. However, the film, which also stars Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, was postponed due to the Omicron scare. Meanwhile, Shahid will also make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.