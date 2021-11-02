Shahid Kapoor is landing himself in ‘deep trouble’ with Mira Kapoor, she hilariously threatens him with ‘that video’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram Tuesday and gave his fans a fun sneak-peek into his home life with wife Mira Kapoor. Shahid shared a photo of his bed with a ton of pillows and tagged his wife Mira on the story.

He captioned it, “Why do you like so many pillows on a bed @mira.kapoor Why? Why? To this, Mira replied on her Instagram story with, “Buddy you’re landing yourself in deep trouble. THAT video will be up soon.”

Shahid and Mira share a lovely relationship and often share tidbits from their life on social media. The couple shares many photos of each other and their children, and also write lovely notes for each other. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is looking forward to the release of Jersey. He will soon be seen in a web series by Raj and DK. Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, is scheduled to release on December 31. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. The Telugu original, starring Nani, won two National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Editing.