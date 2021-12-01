Mira Kapoor launches her YouTube channel, Shahid Kapoor says ‘looking like a teen’

Mira Kapoor has been interacting with her followers and even Shahid Kapoor’s fans via Instagram. However, now, she has widened her horizon and taken a leap of faith to launch her own YouTube channel. On Wednesday, Mira shared her first YouTube video, which introduces her to viewers. But while she is excited and nervous about it, Shahid Kapoor sure cannot keep his calm.

On Wednesday, as soon as Mira launched her YouTube channel, Shahid shared the link on his Instagram account and mentioned that he is “crushing” on his wife “all over again”.

“My love… I am crushing on you all over again,” he wrote along with heart emojis. Later, he shared Mira’s first YouTube video and complimented her. “Looking like a teen,” wrote the actor.

Shahid Kapoor could not keep calm as Mira Kapoor launched her YouTube channel. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor could not keep calm as Mira Kapoor launched her YouTube channel. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor also paid a compliment to Mira Kapoor as he promoted her first YouTube video on Instagram. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor also paid a compliment to Mira Kapoor as he promoted her first YouTube video on Instagram. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

In Mira Kapoor’s maiden YouTube video, she introduces herself and speaks about her likes, regrets and being a young mother. “I love to write, I wish I didn’t give up on my piano lessons when I was 10 and I hate packing a suitcase,” she says in the beginning of the video. Soon, she talks about the kind of questions she is often asked. “People often ask me how have you adjusted. Did you really want two kids before you turned 25. The most common one is – what is the gossip? Tell us what is happening in Bollywood? But very few know the real me,” Mira said in the video, adding that it is because she has not put her whole self out there.

“Maybe bits and pieces you have seen on Instagram and some very well-behaved interviews, some of which I wish I never gave,” she admits.

She also spoke about not being a perfect mother. “I am not a perfect mom. Moms have fails. They have burnouts. We all do. And yet, a very bad day can become good one if you just take that one hour to workout or take a me time or go to walk. So, this is a place where I get to be me, in my own words and through my own eyes,” she concluded, adding that on her YouTube channel, she will talk about everything that matters.

“We are also going to talk about what matters – culture, tradition, who we are, how we feel, so let’s keep it real because you and I, we are just getting started,” Mira said before she bid goodbye to her viewers.

As soon as she dropped the video, many of her followers celebrated and congratulated Mira Kapoor. “You have to tell us about whether getting married that ‘early’ was truly worth it, ups and downs you faced as an early 20’s bride and if getting married in the late 20’s is the correct thing to do. Everything. Can’t wait,” a comment read. Another user wrote, “So excited and happy to see u here.. ♥♥ u r an inspiration in many ways.”

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. The couple have two kids – Misha and Zain.