Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey for National Award win: ‘Thanks for the extra pressure’

Jersey (2019) starring Telugu superstar Nani won the best Telugu film and best editing award at the 67th National Film Awards. The Hindi remake of the film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
March 23, 2021 8:57:41 am
shahid kapoor jersey diwali releaseShahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in Jersey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

On Monday, Telugu film Jersey won two awards at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards. The 2019 sports drama won in the best Telugu film and the best editing category.

After the film’s twin wins, actor Shahid Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of Jersey, took to his social media platforms to congratulate the film’s team, and wrote, “Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure 👍🏼😬🙌🏼.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Jersey (2019), starring Telugu superstar Nani and Shraddha Srinath, was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The sports drama revolved around Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing the Indian team for his son. Tinnanuri is also helming the Hindi remake of the film.

Also read |Chhichhore’s National Award dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Hope it gives happiness to his family’

Sharing his excitement about the big win, the director of the film, Gowtam Tinnanuri said in a statement, “I’m very thankful that our film Jersey has received the highest honour, by winning the prestigious National Award for Best Film in Telugu. I’m overwhelmed with the love and response the film has received from all, and I’m eagerly looking forward to bringing the Hindi version of Jersey to the national audience this coming Diwali.”

The Hindi remake is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali this year, on November 5. Along with Shahid in the lead, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal parts.

