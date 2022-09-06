scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Shahid Kapoor celebrates son Zain’s 4th birthday with Mira Rajput and Misha, check out the huge cake. See video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated son Zain's fourth birthday on September 5. Here are inside photos from the celebrations.

Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor with Misha, Mira Rajput and Zain (Photo: Instagram/ Shahid Kapoor diaries)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their son Zain’s fourth birthday with much fanfare. Shahid Kapoor’s fan pages have shared videos of the family cutting the cake. In one of the videos, Zain cuts the cake with Shahid, Mira and sister Misha by his side. Shahid and Mira married in 2015, and welcomed Zain in September 2018. Misha was born in 2016.

Fans flooded the videos with wishes for the family. One wrote, “Happy birthday junior shahid.. God bless you.”

On his birthday, Mira had penned an emotional post for Zain and a photo from their European tour. She wrote, “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The couple recently celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday. Mira had shared a photo where she was still expecting Misha and wrote, “6 years ago, that night, this moment…Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever.”

Shahid was recently seen in the film Jersey, which was the official Hindi remake of National award-winning Telugu film by the same name. However, the film did not perform up to expectations at the box office. During his recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, he  spoke about the failure of the film and how after being delayed twice earlier, it was difficult to build the same excitement amongst fans for the film the third time. “All our marketing material was out and everything had been released and very clearly in my head in December, I asked myself, ‘Am I thinking from my head or from my heart?’ Because it was a film that was very close to our hearts and I was very emotionally involved in the character and the father-son dynamic had affected me personally as well,” he had said. He added that after the film was delayed in December, he did wonder if it should release straight on OTT. Nevertheless the film released in April, and failed to attract footfall.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 05:11:10 pm
