Shahid Kapoor celebrates two years of Kabir Singh: ‘One of the most important films of my life’

On Monday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor went live on Instagram to interact with fans on the second anniversary of his biggest commercial success, Kabir Singh. During the live session, Shahid spoke about how the audience turned his “most flawed and broken” character into his most accomplished work so far. The actor was seen as a violent, possessive lover in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2019 Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Kabir Singh was a blockbuster, not only due to Shahid’s performance but also because of its chartbuster music.

“It’s been my most loved film and one of the most important films of my life, if not the most important. I want to thank my fans for making my most flawed and broken character my most successful character ever,” the actor said.

Replying to a fan’s question on how difficult it was to transform into the character, Shahid Kapoor said that adapting to Kabir Singh’s mentality was far more difficult than physical adaptation. “I had a hard time while shooting Kabir Singh because I had to play an alcoholic and somebody who is into substance abuse. I had to smoke beedis and I was a father coming back to my kids. It was challenging as there were different looks and headspaces to Kabir Singh. We tend to give importance to physical changes in actors. That’s an easy part to do. The difficult part is to get into the character’s heart and soul and try to understand why they are doing something. To get into the head of a guy who is erratic, aggressive, violent and emotional was challenging,” Shahid said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

During the session, Shahid Kapoor was also asked how different he is from Kabir Singh. The actor replied, “I am not violent. I can’t straight up go and talk to a girl like Kabir does. That’s not in my personality. I am pretty shy around girls.” There is one thing, however, that Shahid revealed he and Kabir Singh had in common. “He is not social, which I can relate to a certain degree, because I am told I am not social.”

Shahid also mentioned how he was blown away by Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. “I was fascinated by the filmmaker and the fact that someone told a love story which was unconventional. We make more safe love stories about nice people. I found Arjun Reddy raw and real.”

But Shahid Kapoor didn’t instantly agree to star in Kabir Singh as the actor was sceptical if he could re-tell the story as effectively as the original. He said, “I was a little nervous thinking if I would be able to do justice. I wasn’t sure if the same magic could be recreated. But then it was also too exciting a role to let go.”

Shahid credits his wife Mira Rajput for pushing him to sign Kabir Singh.

“Mira loved the film. In fact, she told me repeatedly to do the film as she thought I could do it. I wouldn’t have been able to do the film without her love and support like I can’t imagine doing anything in life without her,” the actor concluded.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Jersey. He is also set to make his web series debut with a project helmed by The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.