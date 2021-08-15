Kaminey turns 12: Shahid Kapoor remembers the film ‘when it all started’

Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial film Kaminey was special for many reasons. Kaminey marked the first time when Shahid Kapoor was seen in a double role, playing a part that had shades of grey. It was the first project of Vishal Bharadwaj with Priyanka Chopra and Shahid.

As the film completes 12 years, Shahid wrote why it would always remain special for him. “12 years ago this film allowed me to express myself as an actor. Not a face… not that cute boy next door… not that done to death ‘I am such a sweet guy, good guy, please like me’ rubbish. My first double role. My first shot at a kamina no holds barred. A straight out performing part. This was when it all started. So this one will always be special,” his note read.

Shahid’s note on Kaminey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid’s note on Kaminey. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

After Kaminey, Vishal went onto collaborate with Shahid in 2014 release Haider. Chandan Roy Sanyal, who played Mikhail in the film, also celebrated 12 years of Kaminey.

“Mikhail turned 12 today. Kaminey by Mr Vishal Bhardwaj released today in 2009, there was no instagram then,” he wrote in a post. In an interview with IANS, Chandan thanked Vishal Bharadwaj for making him a part of “such an iconic film.”

“Kaminey has been a very special part of my life since movies happened for me. It brings back the memories of how the song became so popular. It was great to have recognition for being in a movie. I saw Omkara two years before shooting for Kaminey and I became an even bigger fan of Vishal Bharadwaj. I’ll always be thankful to him for giving me such an iconic film in Hindi cinema. I couldn’t have asked for a better film,” he said.

On the work front, Shahid is busy shooting for his Raj and DK series, which will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. He will also be seen in Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey, which originally starred Nani.